Booming business expansion aims for cutting edge quality

MARK and Jo Higgins of Evo Windows and Doors want to become the best door and window manufacturers in Gladstone.

Their business is all about pushing for quality and turnover.

About half a year ago, the couple's portables company expanded after bigger manufacturing companies moved down south.

"With our portable business, we don't rely on Gladstone," Mrs Higgins said.

"We have a big area to draw on and it's not just businesses we've built for, it's consumers, cabins, offices, that's how we survive."

The business makes all types of internal and external doors, shower screens and wardrobes for residential and commercial properties, with all parts made to withstand a C2 cyclone.

Their businesses services areas as far as the Northern Territory and Sydney, and anywhere within Central Queensland.

"We have a set price (for windows and doors) and we don't change it," Mrs Higgins said.

"We're still a young pup for windows and doors."

The couple have been tasked with a creating a 25m by 12m building for the Mount Emerald Wind Farm.

"We've got dramas there," Mr Higgins said.

"We'll have to get another shed for the duration for that job.

"It's the biggest building we've built so far in nine years."

"What we find with our competitors in windows and doors is that they have a four-week turnover," Mrs Higgins said.

"We're pushing for one week turnover in the standard colours. We're really pushing turnaround and quality."

Mrs Higgins said not being one of the big conglomerates means that if customers call up for a job, they will be there.

Renovations have kept the business in good stead, and business has been booming.