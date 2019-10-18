Booming beachside suburbs bring environmental woes

TURTLE TROUBLES: Sunshine Coast Council considered the impact the Seanna apartments may have on nearby nesting turtles before approving its new concept plan. Photo: Contributed

DEVELOPMENT within a booming beachside suburb has brought concerns about the impact on turtles nesting nearby.

Sunshine Coast Council considered the impact of approving two Stockland development applications for high rises within its Bokarina Beach precinct.

An application for the Seanna apartments to adopt a completely new development concept was put before the council on Thursday alongside an application to develop the proposed eight-story residential complex Oceanus.

The impact on loggerhead turtles was identified as a key issue to be considered in the assessment of both applications.

Cr Peter Cox said lighting impact upon turtle populations was very concerning.

"When we were doing the masterplan previously you can see there with the height of (Oceanus), I think it's about 26m for this particular site, there won't be any light spill directly on to the beach because you have got a high dune and there is quite significant vegetation on top of that dune as well," he said.

"So while there will be a little bit of light spill, but as I've referred to before probably not as bad as what the neighbouring suburbs are, there will actually be no direct light impact onto the beach …"

Council officer Shaun Matthews said a glow caused by lighting from developments could impact the movements of turtles.

He said there were conditions on the approval of the developments which included restrictions of upward-facing lights, hours of lighting during the nestings season of October to May, reflective surfaces and the requirement of automatic lights within communal areas after 8pm.

Windows on the Oceanus complex were also to be tinted or use smart glass.

Councillors voted unanimously to approve both applications.