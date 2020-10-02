Boomer’s petty note to noisy neighbour

The seriously sarcastic note has gone viral after it was shared by the Bell Tower Times. Picture: Facebook/Bell Tower Times.

They say that revenge is a dish best served cold but this Perth neighbour decided it was best to use sarcasm - lots of sarcasm.

In probably one of the pettiest displays of neighbourly disputes, a typed note complaining of one home's loud party in the up-market suburb of Wembley Downs has gone viral on Facebook, described as the "ultimate passive aggressive note".

The typed letter, shared by comedy Facebook page The Bell Tower Times which posts parody news as well as submissions from followers, was written by a neighbour disgruntled at being kept up by "club music".

The letter, written from the perspective of the neighbour with the loud party (although it's clear once you start reading it's definitely not from them) is titled: "Did I keep you up until 3am with my party? (This is not an apology)."

The note begins by saying that the noisy neighbours are "not going to apologise for playing club music for 8 hours straight" and "keeping you awake until 3am in the morning".

The letter says that when the neighbour trying to sleep "asked us to politely turn the music off at midnight" the partying house "told you to f**k off".

Clearly not done preaching about the offending neighbour's wild ways the note continues: "I know this isn't the first party where I've played loud music in my parent's backyard until late at night.

"Remember the time I can (sic) home at 4am and woke you up?"

The letter said the sleep-deprived neighbour was "not getting an apology" from the offending house and police had been contacted.

"If you want to stop me ruining another night, then call the Police on 131 444 and make a noise complaint," the note continues.

"They visited us last night too late unfortunately for you. It's no surprise it's not the first noise complaint the Police have received about our house."

The note, which appears to have been aimed at other neighbours impacted by the loud party by one particularly disgruntled homeowner, also encourages people to "email dad" and "let him know how you feel about being kept up to 3am".

The letter soon got hundreds of comments, with some people confused about the letter's origins.

"Be unsurprised if this was a letter from the people having the party. I feel a lot of people seem to underestimate the level of trolling people have," one person wrote.

However, Bell Tower Times said the letter had been written by a neighbour of the noisy party house, with most commenters applauding it for containing the "level of pettiness I inspire to have".

Others said the note had "dangerous levels of Karen" and could have only been written by a "boomer".

"Boomers in privileged suburbs getting upset over everyday things in the poor hoods," one person commented, while another added: "I knew even before reading this it was Wembley."

But plenty of people sympathised with the sleep-deprived homeowner, saying they too had struggled with noisy next-door neighbours

"I dearly hope the neighbours mow their lawns at 7am on Sunday mornings," one person said, while another advised: "Just crank up the mower and whipper snipper at 6am, revenge is a dish best served cold."

"It's the ultimate passive-aggressive note, and well done," one comment congratulated.

Originally published as Boomer's petty note to noisy neighbour