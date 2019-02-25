Turnovers cruel hopes as Boomers fall to Iran

Harrison Froling gets his shot away with the help of Mitch Creek.

The Boomers concluded their Basketball World Cup qualifying campaign with a disappointing 85-74 loss to Iran.

Iran needed a win to secure their spot in August's World Cup in China, with the Boomers already secured of first place in Group F coming into the clash in Tehran.

The home side brought the intensity from the opening tip and Australia soon found themselves trailing by double-digits.

Eight turnovers in the first quarter wreaked havoc with their offence but they struggled just as much at the other end of the floor, unable to contain Iran in the pick and roll.

Mangok Mathiang (six points) did his best to spark the side, but Iran pushed their advantage out to 13 at the main break.

Jarrad Weeks comes face-to-face with the Iranian big man.

Three-pointers from Mitch Creek and Tim Coenraad (six points) early in the third term as well as some solid play from Emmett Naar (three points, seven rebounds, six assists) again gave the Aussies some hope.

However, Iran had an instant response each time, either pushing the ball in transition or getting second chance points off crucial offensive rebounds.

Creek (20 points, nine rebounds, four assists) scored six points for the quarter and Weeks (eight points, five assists, two steals) added some much-needed intensity, but those efforts only managed to only cut the deficit marginally.

Australia could not manage to get within single-figures until, with three minutes remaining, Tom Wilson (16 points) breathed life into the Boomers with three consecutive three-pointers.

Mitch Creek looks for an opening through the packed Iranian defence.

He went on a personal 9-2 run but the damage had already been done as Iran consolidated their victory through Mohammad Jamshidi (25 points) and Behnam Yakhchali (21 points).

The World Cup draw takes place at 9.30pm (EDT) on Saturday, March 16.

The next time the Boomers hit the court will be at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne when they host the USA for two warm-up games.