Boom rookie headlines Maroons overhaul

Who will suit up for the Maroons in Origin II?

The Maroons will unleash Reece Lightning.

Queensland coach Paul Green will take one of the biggest gambles in Origin's 41-year history by handing 18-year-old Warriors whizkid Reece Walsh his Maroons debut for Game Two.

News Corp can reveal Walsh will become Queensland's youngest player in 26 years, since Ben Ikin in 1995, when he wears the No.1 jumper at 18 years and 352 days in the Maroons' desperate bid to save the series at Suncorp Stadium next Sunday night.

Walsh has played just seven NRL games and only debuted in April, just weeks after his shock decision to quit the Broncos for a $1.2 million deal at the Warriors.

The former Broncos sensation has hit the NRL like a tsunami this season in his rookie year and now Green is hoping his attacking brilliance can fight fire with fire against a red-hot NSW backline.

The selection of Walsh is one of the biggest bombshells in Origin folklore, evoking images of Ikin being picked for Queensland after just four first-grade games at 18 years and 83 days during the 1995 Super League war.

In other stunning selection developments to hit Camp Maroon:

* Cowboys prop Frank Molo will also make his Origin debut, capping a emotional fightback after the James Ackerman tragedy in 2015;

* Broncos winger Xavier Coates has been axed;

* Titans' $1.25 million man David Fifita has been dropped to the bench;

* Broncos discard and Dragons hooker Andrew McCullough has won a dramatic recall to the Origin arena to replace injured rake Harry Grant; and

* Jaydn Su'A and Joe Ofahengaue have been axed following Queensland's 50-6 debacle in Origin I.

Andrew McCullough returns to Origin. Picture: Peter Wallis

Maroons selectors have shunned any thoughts of conservatism in the wake of their Townsville horror show and are banking on some fresh blood to ignite a Queensland fightback at Suncorp

The freshest face of all is baby-faced Warriors flyer Walsh.

After just seven games, the Queensland under-18s sensation has four tries, six line breaks, eight try assists and 22 tackle busts and averages 123 run metres per game.

When Ponga was ruled out during the week, Green backed Walsh to handle an Origin baptism against the in-form Blues.

"There's been guys in the past who have handled it at a young age," Green said.

"As Wally Lewis (NRL Immortal and Queensland legend) said, 'If you are good enough, you are old enough'.

"I haven't had anything to do with Reece, but by all reports he is a confident kid."

Walsh told News Corp last week: "It would be crazy to put on the Queensland jersey at senior level.

"I wouldn't let Queensland down ... I would have a crack."

Francis Molo is a bolter for the Maroons. Picture: Alix Sweeney

In other news, McCullough will make a stunning comeback to the Origin arena after Grant broke down in Melbourne's defeat of Wests Tigers on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old played the last of his three Origin games in 2018 and McCullough's Queensland career appeared to be over when he was released by the Broncos in February for a stint at the Dragons.

But after two injury-plagued years, the Dalby product has been a revelation for the Dragons, playing 14 games and rekindling his combination with former Broncos teammate Ben Hunt, who also returns to Camp Maroons.

Hunt's inclusion as the No.14 utility is the ultimate redemption for the Dragons playmaker, who missed last year's epic boilover of the Blues in the Origin decider after being axed by Wayne Bennett following his poor display in Game Two.

McCullough will be part of an engine room spearheaded by Josh Papalii, who returns to the side after missing Origin I with suspension.

Walsh's blooding at fullback will see Valentine Holmes join Kyle Feldt on the wing, leaving no room for Coates, who has been axed after some indifferent form at the struggling Broncos.

Kurt Capewell will remain at left centre, while Fifita is a shock relegation to the bench, with Souths workhorse Jai Arrow to partner Felise Kaufusi in the back row.

But perhaps the biggest surprise is a debut for Cowboys prop Molo, who almost quit the game six years ago following the tragic death of Ackerman in an Intrust Super Cup game.

Molo left the Broncos seeking a fresh start in Townsville and the move has paid dividends for the 26-year-old enforcer, who will add some punch to the bench with Fifita.

FULL TEAM

1 Reece Walsh

2 Valentine Holmes

3 Kurt Capewell

4 Dane Gagai

5 Kyle Feldt

6 Cameron Munster

7 Daly Cherry-Evans (c)

8 Christian Welch

9 Andrew McCullough

10 Josh Papalii

11 Felise Kaufusi

12 Jai Arrow

13 Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

Bench

14 Ben Hunt

15 David Fifita

16 Mo Fotuaika

17 Frank Molo

Originally published as Boom rookie headlines Maroons overhaul