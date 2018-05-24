BOOM BUST SURVEY: Data reveals what's in store for Gladstone

BRIGHTER FUTURE: Carl Carter, Lyndal Hansen and Rob Gibb presented the results from the Boom Bust Recharge survey.

IF THE third Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and APLNG business survey is any guide, business optimism is on the rise in Gladstone.

The survey, conducted by Tannum Sands consultancu company Amarna, collected data from 240 businesses over three months provided a snapshot of present and future expectations.

Despite the one constant in all thee surveys was the 7 per cent of businesses indicating they would close down in the next year - it's not all bad news.

GCCI's Carl Carter said while there was still a lot of data to be analysed, the study reinforced the trends from the previous two surveys conducted in 2014 and 2016.

"Although the surveys were conducted in vastly different economic periods, we've seen a rise in business positivity this year," he said.

"This translates to more investment and increasing workforce numbers.

When we asked for predictions for the next 12 months 36 percent said they expected business will be better

Issues that needed addressing were also similar to the past two surveys with business owners wanting help with marketing, strategy planning, IT and HR.

"Mental health resilience was raised for the first time in this survey and from the response the GCCI plan to address this issue soon," Mr Carter said.

"We've also seen a marked increase in the rise of micro-businesses."

"Plus 94 per cent of respondents are communicating with customers via social media, but it's unclear if that has resulted in more people walking through the shop doors."

He added council weighting for local companies had also increased confidence.

For more information about the survey, contact the GCCI.