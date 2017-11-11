Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Boom Bust Recharge: important business survey to begin

The Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry aims to uncover business trends over the past six years.
The Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry aims to uncover business trends over the past six years.
Caroline Tung
by

The Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry will launch the 2018 Boom Bust Recharge survey on Monday.

This study is a follow up report to the 2014 Boom or Bust and 2016 Boom, Bust or Reset studies undertaken by GCCI.

The Boom Bust Recharge study will include a more in-depth insight into how businesses are dealing with the digital world, and if changes in government regulations are providing opportunities.

These include the National Disability Insurance Scheme and and how mental health issues may be affecting local businesses.

GCCI president Carl Carter said it is an interesting time for the Gladstone region, with a number of business openings and closures since the first study was completed.

"We need many businesses to complete the survey so that we can see what is happening now in terms of business growth, as well as determine trends over the last six years," he said.

"We are looking forward to this year's survey as times have changed."

In the 2014 and 2016 studies, respondents were asked what their three biggest issues were.

The most common responses over both surveys included staff issues, decreased work, higher costs, government issues and not buying local.

"It will be interesting to see if the issues are the same," Mr Carter said.

"If they are, the Chamber will be advocating for more support from all levels of government and reassessing how the Chamber can assist businesses to overcome these issues."

The 2016 Boom, Bust or Reset became the biggest business study ever undertaken in the Gladstone region, reaching 253 local businesses.

This year a target of 300 surveys has been set.

Related Items

Topics:  business study gladstone chamber of commerce and industry small business

Gladstone Observer

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

'Dad is not a criminal': Family shattered by deportation threat

'Dad is not a criminal': Family shattered by deportation...

IT HAS been 81 days since a Gladstone man was separated from his family.

See why this Gladstone home was named best in NQ

SPECTACULAR: CCF Homes has won Housing Industry Awards Home of the Year with this Hampton-styled central Gladstone mansion.

Huge accomplishment for Gladstone builder.

Pollie #popculture quiz: Who nailed it?

CRUCIAL QUESTIONS: Who would win in a fight, one horse-sized duck, or 100 duck-sized horses?

Someone had to bring some joy into this election campaign...

Drug and alcohol the big issues at Gladstone ED

NEW MAN IN CHARGE: Dr Dilip Kumar is clinical director of the Gladstone Hospital emergency department.

New head of emergency's long journey to get to Gladstone

Local Partners