Bookshop starts a new chapter

Tunja Cottier is getting ready to open the doors to the new Bargara Book Boutique.

Tunja Cottier is getting ready to open the doors to the new Bargara Book Boutique.

BARGARA'S local bookstore has been reinvigorated as the new owner, Tunja Cottier, has transformed the place into her own.

Ms Cottier said the opportunity came at the right time as she had recently left her job and was searching for the next thing.

"I was scrolling through Facebook and saw that the lady wanted to sell the shop and had a light bulb moment," Ms Cottier said.

"I am a pretty spontaneous person and it just seemed right."

Now, Ms Cottier has spent the last month cleaning the place, sorting books, sourcing new books and transforming it into Bargara Book Boutique.

Tunja Cottier is getting ready to open the doors to the new Bargara Book Boutique.

Ms Cottier said she hoped to open the book shop seven days a week for at least the first month and on school holidays and would bring in some new features including an online shop in the future.

"I would like to eventually have readings with kids and really provide that community bookstore feel, there are not many left but I think it's important to keep them," she said.

"I am also working with a few other local small businesses to have a few little gift lines that are relevant to sitting down with a good book."

As a former record store owner Ms Cottier said she was very excited to start selling records at the bookstore and was hoping locals would drop in with any records and books they had to sell.

While the coronavirus pandemic leaves a level of uncertainty surrounding opening a business Ms Cottier said she just couldn't pass up the opportunity.

"I think it's important we all try and work together at the moment and try to recover from what has been happening."

Bargara Book Boutique opens on June 1 with a number of deals including half price children's books and a free coffee when you spend $30.

Bargara Book Boutique is located at 5 Bauer St, Bargara.