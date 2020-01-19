Books for bushfire-affected children

Jenn Brown and Jess Frizzo from Milestones Physiotherapy have been collecting books to send to bushfire-affected communities

AS the bushfire crisis in New South Wales and Victoria continue, many Gladstone locals are finding ways to help out.

Milestones Physiotherapy owner Jess Frizzo and colleague Jenn Brown were trying to work out a way they could contribute with more than just a monetary donation.

So, they decided to collect books to send down to bushfire-affected communities.

“Jenn came up with idea and we thought it was a great way to help out,” Ms Frizzo said.

“It’s conducive to what we’re doing here and focusing on children.”

She said the bushfires would be a traumatic experience for the children.

“We thought what they’d want most is to be closer to their parents and reading a book is probably the nicest way to help heal,” she said.

They’re collecting books for children of all ages.

“We’re looking for books in good condition and they’ll go to schools, libraries and some community centres in NSW and Victoria,” she said.

“We’re working with 123Read2Me which is associated with Lions Club and they’ll help distribute the books.”

Ms Frizzo said the response she’d received had been amazing, with local schools and groups jumping on board as well.

Donations are being accepted until the end of the month.

You can donate by dropping books off at Milestones Physiotherapy at 215 Auckland St, Gladstone on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9am-4pm.