Bookings for Seniors Week open

Sarah Steger
| 1st Aug 2017 8:17 AM
Dance class at the 2016 Seniors Week.
Dance class at the 2016 Seniors Week.



BOOKINGS for Gladstone Regional Council's 2017 Seniors Week opened today.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett encouraged residents aged 55 and over to browse the Seniors Week program and book early for items of interest.

"Council has worked with regional community groups and businesses to develop diverse activities with some scheduled for weekends or outside or work hours and the majority of activities free unless stated in the program,” he said.

The recreational activities on offer include archery, dragon boating, a nature walk, bird watching, croquet, tennis and bowls.

"Our seniors are highly appreciated as members of the workforce, volunteers, grandparents and carers and they are highly respected for their willingness to share their skills, time and knowledge across the generations.

Seniors can also take part in a garden tour, bingo, consumer rights workshop, cinema outing, LARC trip or Trivial Pursuit or attend a Seniors' Celebratory Dinner, Back to the Bush outing, harbour cruise or high tea.

"The week from August 19 to 27 is a celebratory time to acknowledge the valuable roles of senior residents within our region,” councillor Burnett said.

Seniors Week bookings can be made weekdays between 8.30am and 5pm from August 1 by phoning 4976 6306 or 1300 733 343 for the cost of a local call.

Copies of the 2017 Seniors Week program are available at the Community Advisory Service at 142 Goondoon Street, Gladstone or at regional libraries.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone region seniors seniors week 2017

