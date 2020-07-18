Menu
News

Tannum cafe new outdoor area proving popular with customers

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
18th Jul 2020 5:19 PM
A TANNUM SANDS cafe has had an "overwhelming" response from customers after opening their new outdoor area late last week.

The Junction Cafe finally opened its new space, the 'Junc Yard' after COVID-19 halted construction.

Owner Mel Smart said its been a "very long road" after experiencing a few stressful months due to the pandemic.

 

"We had plans opening before the Easter weekend, but then it got postponed (due to Covid)," Ms Smart said.

"We did as much as we could possibly do … lucky everything is going so well in Queensland that we can open it up now."

Front of House manager Jess Davis said it was lucky the cafe had regular customers that they were able to stay open.

"We were asking ourselves 'What do we do?', 'Do we shut?', 'Do we stay open?'," Ms Davis said.

"We have such great regulars who kept us going that we were able to stay open during that time."

 

Ms Smart said she has had multiple bookings for the new area already.

"Even just putting it on Facebook, social media is pretty unbelievable," she said.

"Everyone is ringing up to book the Junc Yard."

Ms Smart said she has plans to turn the Junc Yard into a licensed area for future functions and catering events.

For now, customers can look forward to a new menu which will be released on July 27.

The menu will offer more vegan, gluten and dairy free options.

For bookings, call (07) 4973 7495 or send a message at facebook.com/junctioncafetannumsands/

