Director of Broke releases movie in Gladstone

IF IT hadn't been for the positive experience Heath Davis had filming his first movie in Gladstone he might not have made his second film, 'Book Week'.

"That was the best part of making Broke," he said.

"I didn't know anyone in Gladstone, but by the time we'd finished filming I knew all these amazing people.

"Gladstone was so good to us."

Inspired by his experience and the success of Broke, Mr Davis spent the last two years writing and filming Book Week.

"It's a comedy mixed with drama," he said.

"The story of a once famous novelist Nicholas Cutler played by Alan Dukes who has returned to teaching English at a high school.

"Tiriel Mora from The Castle plays the schools principal.

"Cutler, the disgraced author, is trying to instil a love of reading in teenagers who'd rather toy with their phones.

"The cantankerous teacher must show he's a changed man so his latest manuscript, a trashy zombie story, will be published.

"He thinks his luck has finally changed, but what promises to be the best week of his life spirals into seven days of hell.

"A pregnant girlfriend, a student in trouble with the law, a gravely ill brother-in-law and the prospect of living a life of unfilled dreams, force him to re-examine what's most important in his life."

BOOK WEEK: Thuso Lekwape, Bonnie Ferguson and Alan Dukes star in Heath Davis' film Book Week.

Mr Davis had worked as a teacher and was able to draw upon real life experiences for the movie.

"I had made a short film which was going to be produced as a movie in Hollywood," he said.

"I met movie stars and things were looking good, but the movie fell over three times and never got made.

"Three weeks later I was teaching high school English in Penrith and it was an experience like no other.

"Book Week pokes fun at that time, but it really was hard enough trying to keep the kids attention before smart phones.

"It's almost impossible now."

Mr Davis said making any film is a collective effort.

"We crowd funded it again, and this time we made in my home town of Katoomba in the Blue Mountains.

"Unlike filming in a big city, making a movie in a small town is a great experience because it makes the community feel like they're part of something special.

"Like the people in Gladstone, everyone was so supportive and we made a lot of good mates.

"It really does take a village to make a movie."

Book Week will commence screening at Gladstone Cinemas on November 15 at 5.45pm.