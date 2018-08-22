Menu
LOTS OF GOOD FUN: Tannum Sands State School principal John Adie dressed up as the Cat In The Hat as part of the school's celebration for Book Week. Matt Taylor GLA210818CITH
News

Book Week and reading can open kids' minds

Glen Porteous
by
22nd Aug 2018 9:00 AM

THERE was a school principal dressed as a Cat In The Hat, how about that, and he had a message for the students that reading was good for the imagination.

Tannum Sands State School principal John Adie was dressed up as the famous Cat In The Hat character to encourage students to read during Book Week.

"I dress up to inspire the students to take up reading and yesterday I was the Where's Wally character," Mr Adie said.

"This Friday students are encouraged to come dressed as their favourite book character and there will be a parade for them."

The potential bookworms eagerly hung on every word as Mr Adie read the ever popular Dr Seuss book I Can Read With My Eyes Shut!.

The Children's Book Council of Australia each year encourages bringing children and books together traditionally between August 18 to 24 for Book Week.

During this time schools, libraries, booksellers, authors and children celebrate literature and sometimes bring their favourite characters to life by dressing up. Mr Adie read out a line from the famous Dr Seuss book to help sum up the importance of books and reading.

"The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go."

authors bookfest book week cat in a hat children's author children's book council of australia children's book week libraries tannum sands state high where's wally
