Book tells truth of Gladstone Indigenous plight

Invited guests to the launch of the book Colonisation Through Black Eyes were welcomed by Indigenous dancers. Picture Rodney Stevens

THE TRUTH about colonisation of the Gladstone region has been revealed in a raw and graphic account of murder, displacement and torture of the traditional owners of the land.

Colonisation Through Black Eyes, authored by Dr Kerry Blackman and Dr Lysbeth Ford, was launched on Tuesday night at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

Drawing on diaries of Rosie Blackman, Dr Blackman’s grandmother, the peer reviewed book tells of her plight, being separated from her family and relocated from her homeland to Fraser Island.

Co-author of Colonisation Through Black Eyes Dr Kerry Blackman speaking at the book launch. Picture Rodney Stevens

A nationally renowned Indigenous leader, Dr Blackman is a member of The National Council for Reconciliation, a member of the Indigenous Reef Advisory Committee and Gidarjil Development Corporation general manager.

“This book is a tool for change,” Dr Blackman said.

“It is of great importance that this book is read and understood by the people of the Port Curtis region.

“It tells our story of 250 years of dispossession.

“We cannot truly move forward as a nation until we acknowledge these injustices.”

Authors of Colonisation Through Black Eyes Dr Lysbeth Ford and Dr Kerry Blackman. Picture Rodney Stevens

Co-author and renowned linguist Dr Ford said “the truth has come out in this book.”

“It shows white settlement in the Gladstone region was perpetrated on capital violence,” she said.

“The book tells how, for first nations people in the Gladstone region, colonisation meant tragedy.

“What happened in the Gladstone region happened all over Queensland and this book should be in every school library.”

The nation’s current leaders in Canberra have received their copies of Colonisation Through Black Eyes this week, Dr Blackman said, courtesy of Bob Katter delivering 150 copies to parliament.

Queensland Energy and Resources General Manager Dr Peter Zambelli addressed the launch of the book Colonisation Through Black Eyes. Picture Rodney Stevens

Leaders of Gladstone in local government and business, Central Queensland University luminaries, Indigenous friends, colleagues and family and other locals attended.

CQU Vice Chancellor Professor Nick Klomp congratulated the authors on “a brilliant contribution.”

“It’s the raw evidence of what was going on...its indisputable as it's the raw diary accounts,” he said.

“The book actually charts a path of reconciliation, a way forward for Australia.”

Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett said the book “tells a story not often heard.”

“As you turn each page you become even more informed about our history,” he said.

“The journey to reconciliation has been a long one, and ongoing, but we are making positive steps in the right direction, but work must continue.”

In a heartfelt and emotional speech, Queensland Energy and Resources general manager and book sponsor, Dr Peter Zambelli said he was sad and outraged at the treatment of Indigenous Australians in the book.

Traditional didgeridoo music opened the launch of the book Colonisation Through Black Eyes. Picture Rodney Stevens

“It’s not easy to read that massacres of Indigenous people were part of Australia’s history,” he said.

“As I learn more, I’ve come to think that these things must be put right for Australia to be a proud, unified country.”

To move forward as a nation of united people, Dr Blackman said the “blight on Australian society” that is racism must be addressed and rectified.

“Racism is caused by judging others by the colour of their skin,” he said.

“Racism is a calculated and hidden thing, its taught in the family home, in the school playground.

“It’s the biggest gigantic elephant not only in the room, but in Australia, and its so big you can’t even put it in a zoo.

“All lives matter.”

