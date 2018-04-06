FLYING HIGH: As part of Youth Week, Light up the Skatepark competition will be held at Agnes Waters next Friday night.

FLYING HIGH: As part of Youth Week, Light up the Skatepark competition will be held at Agnes Waters next Friday night. Matt Taylor GLA130118SKATE

GLADSTONE Regional Council will be holding over 14 events to celebrate National Youth Week which started today and runs until Friday 27.

Acting Mayor, Chris Trevor, said the Council's Youth Development Team, in partnership with local businesses and organisations, would host activities for residents aged 12 - 25.

There will be a variety of activities across our region, the majority of which are free.

Young residents are being urged to book early to take part in Youth Week activities.

"A Creature of the Night walk at Gladstone Tondoon Botanic Gardens has proven so popular it has already booked out," Cr Trevor said.

Other activities include a two-day Queensland Cricket coaching clinic on April 9 -10 at Clinton Park for sporting enthusiasts aged 11 to 17 years.

Free clay jewellery making workshops and nest weaving at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery on Wednesday and Thursday.

A light up the skate park event and competition at Agnes Water Skatepark and an American Tennis Tournament at the Mount Larcom Tennis Courts.

Other program highlights include a Glad-STEM & Innovation Expo at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Saturday 21, a Gladstone Region Startup-Athon for young entrepreneurs, SafeTALK suicide alertness training.

The Tondoon Botanic Gardens would also be screening a free movie 'Captain Underpants' at 6.15 next Saturday.

The full program can be viewed on the GRC website.