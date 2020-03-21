Book educating children on Gladstone’s Harbour

Lincoln and Dana Iwanicki reading the fourth edition of Barry and Jenny's Release .

Lincoln and Dana Iwanicki reading the fourth edition of Barry and Jenny's Release .

BARRY Mundy and Jenny Crab are back for the fourth edition of the Gladstone Healthy Harbour Partnership book.

Barry and Jenny’s Release is a children’s book featuring characters Barry Mundy and Jenny Crab as they visit landmarks in the region based on the latest Gladstone Harbour Report card.

GHHP’s Lyndal Hansen said after many hours of research the series of books had been written to engage young audiences and families with how the health of the harbour is annually monitored.

“The science behind the monitoring is quite complex but being able to condense these complexities into a simple story is often more informative than the data numbers,” Mrs Hansen said.

She said many hours go into researching locations for the illustrator and the author to create each edition.

In the five years since the first edition of the book 20,000 copies have been distributed.

To pick up a free copy visit: Gladstone Library on Goondoon St, Boyne Island Library/Community Centre on Hayes Ave, Elders Real Estate on Tank St, and Hansen’s Clinton Foodworks on Ballantine St.