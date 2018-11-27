Book celebrates prominent Central Queensland association

CATCHMENT AREA: Fitzroy Basin Association chief executive Paul Birch and author John E. Grimes unveil the FBA's second history book.

THE Fitzroy Basin catchment area is almost twice the size of Tasmania and has some of the country's most diverse environmental features.

The FBA is celebrating its 21-year anniversary with a book called Fitzroy Basin Association: Celebrating Our 21-Year Journey.

To help manage this area is the Fitzroy Basin Association and it's a Central Queensland natural resource management body.

It works with community, industry and government to promote sustainable strategies to minimise impacts on the environment and protect the Great Barrier Reef.

FBA chief executive Paul Birch said the book looked not just to the past but also the future of the organisation.

"It is something to celebrate going into the future by writing about the past of the organisation," Mr Birch said.

"The book highlights different programs, groups and the diversity of it."

The book's author, John E. Grimes, worked with the FBA for 20 of its 21 years.

"I was invited to write it due to my long association with FBA and I know about its history and subject matter," Mr Grimes said.

"The style of the book focused on partnerships achieved and the people involved in it."

Mr Grimes said it was a great opportunity to tell a story about a home-grown CQ organisation.

It is the FBA's second book - the first was Working Towards a Sustainable Future - A History of Fitzroy Basin Association Incorporated by Dr Barbara Webster in 2008.

Both history books will be on the library shelves of FBA and can be accessed by interested members of public.

The FBA is one of 56 natural resource management groups in Australia covering a region with 80 per cent of Queensland's coal mines.

Glen Porteous