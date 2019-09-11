Menu
Stephen Cullum's presenting at the Bonsai exhibit at the Gladstone Multicultural Festival.
Bonsai record breaker

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Sep 2019 6:00 PM
ORGANISERS of this year’s Gladstone Multicultural Festival have extra reason to celebrate — they’ve helped break the record for most visited bonsai exhibit.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said about 1200 people visited the bonsai gardens, which had 41 exhibits on display.

“Tondoon Friends of Bonsai did not set out to break the record, we simply wanted more people to see the bonsai,” Cr Burnett said.

He believed the exhibit was so well attended because it was held during the multicultural festival.

“Bonsai exhibitions are generally held in halls and therefore only people who really want to see them will attend,” he said.

Cr Burnett said he hoped to work with the multicultural committee again and see if they could get even more visitors to the exhibition next year.

