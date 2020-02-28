Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Skeletal remains have been uncovered in St George.
Skeletal remains have been uncovered in St George.
Breaking

Unidentified skeletal remains found in floodwaters

Ellen Ransley
28th Feb 2020 12:53 PM | Updated: 1:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNIDENTIFIED skeletal remains are believed to have been discovered in St George.

News understands Queensland Police are working with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services swift water crews to extract the bones.

It is understood local police are awaiting Scenes of Crime to arrive to assess the bones. They could then be sent on to an anthropologist.

At this stage the bones are believed to be of an animal and no persons are known to be missing. 

MORE TO COME

editors picks floods investigation skeletal remains

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Sick of the boom and the bust’: Gladstone's hydrogen future

        premium_icon ‘Sick of the boom and the bust’: Gladstone's hydrogen future

        News A CAUTIOUS approach has been taken with comparisons between Gladstone’s LNG boom and a burgeoning hydrogen industry.

        New GP joins team at Gladstone practice

        premium_icon New GP joins team at Gladstone practice

        Health Dr Shafiq Mamon brings a wealth of knowledge about skin cancer

        ‘Pretty much impossible’: GP hiring challenges ahead

        premium_icon ‘Pretty much impossible’: GP hiring challenges ahead

        Health Why this medical practice struggled to find a doctor

        Briggsy’s Birds: This bird outsources its parenting

        premium_icon Briggsy’s Birds: This bird outsources its parenting

        News The fan-tailed cuckoo has a distinctive high-pitched trilling call