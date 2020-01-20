BONES FIND: Inside the crime scene on Pioneer River

Tara Miko Journalist Tara joined the company in 2010 after graduating with a journalism and politics degree from Griffith University in Brisbane. After first working in newspapers in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland, she joined the team at The Chronicle in 2013. In September that year she took over the reins of the Rural Weekly, and has been on the crime desk in Toowoomba since 2015. Full Profile Login to follow

A MACKAY resident's stroll along the banks of the Pioneer River turned grim when they stumbled across what they believed to be a human skull.

Carrying an extensive amount of specialist equipment, police moved quickly to establoish the veracity of the report.

A crime scene was declared by 3pm, uniformed officers posted in a make-shift shelter amid the mangroves to guard the area overnight Friday before examinations resumed at first light Saturday.

Among the remains found was a skull police believe to be human.

"We can find out how old they are and there might not be any need for further investigation," Mackay Police District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Mark Sweetnam said.