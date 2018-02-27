Bonds Baby Search: Could your baby have what it takes?

BONDS BABIES: Bonds Baby Search entries are closing tomorrow so enter now.

BONDS Baby Search is back in 2018, encouraging Aussie families to celebrate their bubs.

Baby Search celebrates all Australian families and the bright personality of our adorable babies.

Bonds have teamed up with proud fathers Jayson Brunsdon and partner Aaron Elias, Funny-woman Celeste Barber and YouTube sensations Jamie and Nikki Perkins who together, proudly celebrate their families in their own unique way.

Celebrating Aussie families and their bubs with a cheeky nod to some of parenting's hilarious realities, Bonds encourage all families to share their favourite moments with Australia by entering their babies into Bonds Baby Search.

Every year, Bonds looks for babies with character, individuality and charm to become the next little faces of their brand. The winning Bonds babies will have the chance to appear in the Bonds advertising campaign and a major prize pack.

Established in 2005, the Bonds Baby search has developed into a colourful celebration of Australian families and their beautiful offspring. Bonds have been featuring Aussie babies in their campaigns since 1939.

The Bonds Baby Search launched on Thursday February 15. Enter Bonds Baby Search 2018 at www.bonds.com.au/babysearch.

KEY DATES:

Entries opened: Thursday February 15 at 12pm AEDT

Entries close: Wednesday February 28 at 12pm AEDT

Voting opens: Thursday March 1 at 12pm AEDT

Voting closes: Wednesday March 14 at 12pm AEDT

Shortlist announced: Monday March 19 at 12pm AEDT

Winners announced: Wednesday March 21 at 12pm AEDT

WHO CAN ENTER:

Newborns to three-year-olds who reside in Australia

AGE CATEGORIES:

0 - 6 months

7 - 18 months

19 months - 3 years

WINNERS:

Winners are hand-picked by Bonds or public votes, with a possible total of 16 winners overall

WONDERBUB OF THE YEAR:

One entry will be chosen by Bonds

PEOPLE'S CHOICE:

One entry for 0 - six months will be chosen by public vote

One entry for seven - 18 months will be chosen by public vote

One entry for 19 - three years will be chosen by public vote

BONDS' CHOICE:

One Boy entry for 0 - six months will be chosen by Bonds

One Girl entry for 0 - six months will be chosen by Bonds

One Boy entry for seven - 18 months will be chosen by Bonds

One Girl entry for seven - 18 months will be chosen by Bonds

One Boy entry for 19 - three years months will be chosen by Bonds

One Girl entry for 19 - three years months will be chosen by Bonds

One Multibirth entry for 0 - six months will be chosen by Bonds

One Multibirth entry for seven - 18 months will be chosen by Bonds

One Multibirth entry for 19 - three years will be chosen by Bonds

VIDEO BUB:

One video entry across all channels will be chosen by Bonds.

DAILY PRIZES:

A daily prize winner on Facebook will be selected by finding a bub in Bonds each day during the entry period.

For more information please contact The Arc Factory (02) 93324744.