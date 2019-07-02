Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Bond cleaner threatens to kill Gracemere residents

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
1st Jul 2019 7:00 PM | Updated: 2nd Jul 2019 4:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOND cleaner has been remanded in custody over allegations he attended a Gracemere residence three times and threatened to kill the occupants.

Michael Patrick Currie, 42, was denied bail after an application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

Defence lawyer William Prizeman said Currie acknowledged his significant criminal history but had turned his life around, had not reoffended since 2013 and had set up his own bond cleaning business - Sparkles Cleaning Services.

Mr Prizeman said Currie was not denying there was an incident, but "disputes almost entirety of the facts placed before the court".

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said the allegations involved Currie turning up to a Gracemere residence on three occasions and threatening harm.

He said on the first occasion, Currie allegedly threatened to kill the woman and children in the house.

Mr Clarke said it was alleged Currie produced a small knife on the second occasion and a larger knife the third time.

He said the police evidence at this stage included many witnesses including children and residents seeing Currie walk along their street holding a knife.

The court was told Currie's criminal history included home invasion, armed robbery and robbery.

Mr Prizeman ordered briefs of evidence and Currie's matters were adjourned until August 14.

rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'Game changing' CQ industrial park reaches next stage

    premium_icon 'Game changing' CQ industrial park reaches next stage

    Business EXPRESSIONS of interest are open for the purchase or lease of industrial land at a "game changing” Central Queensland industrial park.

    • 2nd Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    Warning from fireys ahead of upcoming bushfire season

    premium_icon Warning from fireys ahead of upcoming bushfire season

    Environment 'The season that we're looking into is looking like a drier season'

    • 2nd Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    Students write to Prime Minister

    premium_icon Students write to Prime Minister

    News 'Our Earth is dying and we are to blame'

    • 2nd Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    'Panicked' McDonald's motorist aimed car at police

    premium_icon 'Panicked' McDonald's motorist aimed car at police

    News "You could have killed a whole family...and of course the officer.

    • 2nd Jul 2019 5:00 AM