A jail has been put in lockdown after a bomb threat was made to one of the prison units.
Breaking

Bomb threat puts Brisbane jail into lockdown

by Thomas Chamberlin
14th Dec 2020 3:11 PM
A Brisbane jail has been rocked by a bomb threat, which was made to one of the prison units.

The Courier-Mail has been told the threat was made to unit S1 at Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre where protection criminals live.

It's understood the threat was received via a letter in the mail.

At least one police crew is attending the jail, which is believed to be locked down.

Queensland Corrective Services has been contacted for comment.

Originally published as Bomb threat puts Brisbane jail into lockdown

