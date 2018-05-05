Bomb squad called to South Gladstone motel

FIREFIGHTERS and bomb squad officers were called to the Harbourview Motel at South Gladstone yesterday morning after police investigating a disturbance discovered a suspicious backpack.

The backpack contained butane fuel, acetone and flares, which police said when put together could be used to make an improvised explosive device.

A crime scene was declared and staff and guests at the motel were evacuated until the bag was declared safe by bomb squad officers at 7.45am.

The items were confiscated by police and the owner was taken to Gladstone Hospital for assessment.

Police were not expected to lay any charges over the incident.