Bomb squad called for ‘suspicious’ package

A bomb squad was called for a “suspicious” package in Toolooa on Monday, after it sparked concern from the community.

Emergency services were called to a storage shed facility on Dalrymple Dr about 8.15am, and were on scene until 4pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police inspected a small box wrapped in glad wrap and a bomb squad was called in.

The QPS spokesman said once it was investigated, the package was not suspicious and was taken care of by police.

“We can safely say it was not dangerous,” The QPS spokesman said.

“There was nothing suspicious about it once it was investigated, and there was no danger to the community.”

The QPS spokesman said the package was called in by a member of the public.

Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were on standby as a precaution.