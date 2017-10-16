Brace yourself Gladstone: Bureau predicts deluge

Bureau of Meteorology rainfall modelling for Tuesday, October 17. Bureau of Meteorology

THE WET weather is here to stay, folks.

Heavy falls are expected across Capricornia and Central Queensland tomorrow, according to Bureau of Meteorology modelling.

The BoM's rainfall radar suggests the Capricorn Coast can expect between 25 to 50mm, with Gladstone expecting a fall of 20 to 45mm and the chance of a thunderstorm.

The rain is expected to continue into Wednesday, with an 80% chance of 10 to 30mm of rain.

MAKING THE MOST OF IT: Gladstone celebrated the wet weather in style. Julian Wright

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said the chance of more rain across the region depended on a coastal trough currently looming off the coast.

"If it weakens out or if it's too far south or north, the amount of rainfall expected will adjust up or down," he said.

"We're not expecting conditions to ease back up until Thursday or Friday... it's very unstable conditions across the region this week."

Showers are forecast across Capricornia today, with a chance of thunderstorms and daytime temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

This follows a wet weekend in Gladstone, though the rain gauge only reached as high as 13mm yesterday and 3.2mm on Saturday.

Kellie and Michael Silvester were "feeling thankful" for the 70mm overnight Saturday at Forest Hills Brangus, Capella. The pair posted this photo of their property, about 65km North East of Emerald, to the Who Got The Rain Facebook page.

Across greater central Queensland, Friday night's thunderstorms battered some patches with more than 100mm of rain.

The above photo was taken by Kellie and Michael Silvester at Forest Hills Brangus, Capella, which recorded 70mm overnight Friday.

In the same township, Heather Macleod celebrated 100 "glorious" millimetres, which she says is their biggest fall in seven years.