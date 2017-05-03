28°
BOM watch as cyclone likely to form in the next 24 hours

3rd May 2017 9:43 AM Updated: 9:46 AM

WEATHER experts at Queensland's Bureau of Meteorology are tracking the course of "tropical disturbance" likely to develop into a cyclone in the next 24 hours.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC) is warning that despite the system tracking east-south-eastward over the next 24-36 hours, global models "are in agreement" that the system will "redirect south-west".

GOOD CHANCE: A weather system near Fiji is likely to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours. The US-military run JTWC classifies the likelihood of a cyclone developing as either "not likely in the next 24 hours", likely but beyond 24 hours", or "likely in the next 24 hours".
JTWC's latest radar images reveal wind speeds within the system are intensifying to 20-25 knots, with "wind barbs" of 30 knots.

BoM meteorologist Michael Knepp said the Bureau is watching the system, but it didn't appear the system would breach BoM's area.

"Any system that could get close to our area we have to look at and monitor," he said.

GOOD CHANCE: A weather system near Fiji is likely to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours. The US-military run JTWC classifies the likelihood of a cyclone developing as either "not likely in the next 24 hours", likely but beyond 24 hours", or "likely in the next 24 hours".
He said at the moment the system was most likely to head over Fiji and Vanuatu, but its exact course is still up in the air.

Mr Knepp said it was not too unusual for a cyclone to develop this late in the year, as cyclone season only ended a few days ago at the end of April.

The Fiji Meteorological Service believes there is a moderate chance of a cyclone developing tomorrow or the next day.
The Fiji Meteorological Service put the chance of the system developing into a cyclone on Tuesday as "low to moderate" but that will increase to "moderate" on Wednesday and Thursday.

