THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Gladstone region.
News

BoM warns severe thunderstorm, hail on way

Sarah Barnham
by
13th Oct 2018 2:48 PM

The warning was issued at 2.26pm and predicted damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones for the Capricornia district.

A BoM forecaster has predicted the severe thunderstorm could cause heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in some areas.

Areas in Gladstone are already experiencing rainfall, thunder and lightning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

- Move your car under cover or away from trees.

- Secure loose outdoor items.

- Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

- Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

- Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

- For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5:30 pm.

bureau of meteorology forecast gladstone rain thunderstorm weather
Gladstone Observer

