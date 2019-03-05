BOM: Trough to create 'instability' in the region this week

UMBRELLAS NEEDED: There is a relatively high chance of rain in the Gladstone region until Saturday.

IT IS looking to be a rainy week for the region.

Today's BoM forecast shows an 80 per cent chance of rainfall, most likely in the morning and afternoon, possibly up to 15mm.

There is also a chance of a thunderstorm and winds are expected to be 15-20km/h south-easterly before becoming lighter in the late afternoon.

Tomorrow there is a 70 per cent chance of rainfall up to 5mm and this will gradually decrease over the week.

BoM forecaster Janine Yuasa said the region's wet conditions were being caused by a weak trough which was increasing "instability” in the region.

"There have been a few showers over the last couple of days, but the activity is starting to increase and persist until the end of the working week and may continue into Saturday,” Ms Yuasa said.

She said drier and "warmer than normal” conditions were expected next week onward as part of BoM's broad outlook for autumn.

"The average for March is about 30 degrees for the next week or so, but the broad picture is for a warmer than normal autumn period for both maximum and minimum temperatures,” she said.