BOM says showers unlikely to stick around

The Bureau of Meteorology says today's showers in Gladstone will be short lived.

The Bureau of Meteorology says today's showers in Gladstone will be short lived. Contributed

THE Bureau of Meteorology says today's showers will be short-lived as they will give way to warm and sunny conditions from tomorrow.

Today's rainfall was almost as much as the Gladstone radar recorded for July (3.4mm) and the most rain to fall since 9.2mm fell on June 27.

Gladstone received 2.2mm between 7am-9am with 1.2mm recorded from 9am until 3.30pm.

Meteorologist Kimba Wong said the cause of today's rainfall was due to a trough that sat along the coast.

"That drove those northeasterly winds onshore around Gladstone so there was a few showers around,” Ms Wong said.

"Most places got less than 5mm today and it's looking like those showers will clear up later today or overnight tonight and it's going to be quite a warm day tomorrow with a little bit of cloud around.

"Maximum temperatures are coming up to 28C tomorrow and 29C on Friday.”

Ms Wong said those higher temperatures won't last long with a westsouthwesterly change coming through late on Friday.

"There will be a cooler and drier air mass behind that change so over the weekend those maximum temperatures will come down,” she said.

"By Monday those minimum temperatures are looking like they are going to drop into single digits.”

Any chance of further rain over the next week, however, is minimal.