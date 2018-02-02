Weather to take a turn this weekend

There could be rain on the way this weekend.

AFTER a dry, hot spell, the Gladstone region is looking forward to a timely soaking and a cool change this weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jess Gardner predicted Gladstone had a 90 per cent chance of heavy falls on Saturday. She said this could bring 35-50mm of rain.

Ms Gardner said on Sunday the rain was expected to move away from the city with a 70 per cent chance of 4-15mm falling.

Districts outside Gladstone can expect falls greater than 60mm on Saturday with areas to the north continuing to receive heavy falls late Sunday afternoon.

South-easterly winds will also bring a bit of cool relief, after a long run of daily high temperatures over 30 degrees.

While farmers and gardeners will be looking forward to the drenching rain, outdoor sporting fixtures could be affected, and boaties will be seeking calmer waters as offshore winds increase to 25 knots by Sunday.

Fast fact: The last significant rain, 43mm, fell on New Years day.

