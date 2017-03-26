31°
BOM reveals CQ's perfect storm cyclone scenario

Luke J Mortimer
| 25th Mar 2017 6:25 PM Updated: 7:43 PM

WEATHER experts at the Bureau of Meteorology are mulling over two most likely routes for Tropical Cyclone Debbie, one of which is a perfect storm scenario for Central Queensland.

Meteorologist Dean Narramore said BoM is waiting on models to come past the eyes of weather experts one last time this evening before they release a more confident opinion of TC Debbie's exact course.

But Mr Narramore said BoM had narrowed it down to two possible scenarios, one of which is that TC Debbie projects inland before taking a turn south down the guts of Queensland.

CYCLONE READY | What Central Queenslander's need to do right now

UPGRADE: Areas from Ayr to St Lawrence have been issued a "Cyclone warning" by BoM.
UPGRADE: Areas from Ayr to St Lawrence have been issued a "Cyclone warning" by BoM.

He said a second scenario places Central Queensland and the state's south-east in the path of TC Debbie if she swings south soon after making landfall between Ayr and St Lawrence.

"Some models have the cyclone going further inland and then moving south through western Queensland," he said.

"And then some (models) have it going inland, and then moving south through central and eastern Queensland, which will put you guys in the path.

"Most models have a pretty wet week -- it's just how wet is the question."

DELUGE: Forecaster BSCH shows larges swathes of Central Queensland, including catchments which feed the Fitzroy River, are expecting a downpour over the next eight days.
DELUGE: Forecaster BSCH shows larges swathes of Central Queensland, including catchments which feed the Fitzroy River, are expecting a downpour over the next eight days.

BoM upgraded areas between Ayr and St Lawrence from a "watch zone" to a "warning zone" at 4.54pm today.

BoM's latest cyclone warning reveals TC Debbie is most likely to intensify into a category 4 with gusts of up to 260km/h before hitting the coast on Tuesday morning, but destructive winds on land are expected by Monday evening at the latest.

New radar images from The Bureau show large swathes of Central Queensland's coast are expected to receive falls of up to 400mm over the next eight days, prompting BoM to place every catchment between Cairns and Gladstone on flood watch.

DOWNPOUR: Areas along Central Queensland's coast can expect more than 400mm in the next eight days, according to BoM.
DOWNPOUR: Areas along Central Queensland's coast can expect more than 400mm in the next eight days, according to BoM.

The radar images show areas to the west and south-west of Mackay within the catchment of the Fitzroy River which ends in Rockhampton are also expecting a deluge.

"We are expecting to see heavy rain develop about parts of the north and Central Queensland coast and adjacent inland areas on Sunday, with daily totals of 200mm possible," The Bureau said.

"A flood watch is current for the catchments between cairns and Gladstone."

Radar images from forecaster BSCH also show large parts of Central Queensland are in for downpours exceeding 375mm over the next week. 

