WILD STORM: Heavy rainfall and damaging winds lashed the Gladstone region on Tuesday night.
News

BoM predicts thunderstorms to hit by weekend

Sarah Barnham
by
14th Mar 2019 2:46 PM | Updated: 2:55 PM
THE Gladstone region is on the edge of the border of Queensland coastal towns the bureau has forecast severe thunderstorms.

But that doesn't mean we won't get any action.

Following Tuesday's night's wild storm, the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast more thunderstorms for the region on the weekend.

BoM Meteorologist Michael Gray said a surface trough coming into western Queensland was a contributing factor.

"Gladstone is just on the edge of it, there are thunderstorms forecast for the region but anywhere north of Bundaberg won't get it as heavy," he said.

"We have also got a series of upper troughs moving through which makes the atmosphere more likely to have storms."

Mr Gray said residents could expect a cooler change with temperatures predicted to drop to the high 20s.

"But, it will be sticky," he said.

"The humidity percentage is quite high as well.

"We will see a bit of moisture around the coast.

"Today humidity levels reached 62 per cent in Gladstone.

"You will have some sticky nights in Gladstone, it will get a bit uncomfortable unless you have air-conditioning.

"As always we urge residents to keep up to date, check the weather warning and watch the weather radar on our website."

