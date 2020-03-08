Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecast shows a tropical cyclone could come within close range of Townsville on Friday, March 13. Picture: Windy.TV
The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecast shows a tropical cyclone could come within close range of Townsville on Friday, March 13. Picture: Windy.TV
Weather

BOM predicts chance of tropical cyclone next week

Rainee Shepperson
8th Mar 2020 5:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TROPICAL cyclone could form within the next three days if conditions remain the same.

BOM forecaster Rosa Hoff said monsoonal activity in the north was expected to intensify next week, with a very low chance of a cyclone developing in three days and a moderate chance of one forming by next weekend.

It is too early to predict where the cyclone might track, but Ms Hoff said the most likely area for it to form was the northern Coral Sea along the peninsula. If formed, it would be called Tropical Cyclone Gretal.

An upper trough in south Queensland combined with the monsoon trough in the north is likely to dictate the level of activity and likelihood of the cyclone forming.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected in the Mackay region throughout next week.

bom cyclone gretal mackay weather mackay weather forecast tropical cyclone
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Everyone is sad’: Gladstone says goodbye to Aussie icon

        premium_icon ‘Everyone is sad’: Gladstone says goodbye to Aussie icon

        News HUNDREDS of Holden enthusiasts gathered at Andersons Auto City on Saturday to say farewell to the Australian icon.

        PHOTOS: Gladstone swimathon raises $28k for a good cause

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Gladstone swimathon raises $28k for a good cause

        News MORE than 50 people dressed up in their wackiest swimming garments for Gladstone’s...

        PHOTOS: Gladstone farewells Holden

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Gladstone farewells Holden

        News HOLDEN enthusiasts from as far as the Gold Coast gathered for one last hurrah at...

        ‘Very Weird’: Pink manta ray captures world media

        premium_icon ‘Very Weird’: Pink manta ray captures world media

        News Inspector Clouseau has been seen by millions.