BoM predicts 150mm, destructive winds for Gladstone

GLADSTONE region residents are being urged to prepare for a deluge of rain and destructive winds with Tropical Cyclone Owen tracking towards Queensland's east coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting Sunday will bring the most significant weather to Gladstone with more than 150mm of rain.

BoM Meteorologist Lauren Pattie said at 5pm Thursday TC Owen remained at a category level however there was potential for it to reach category 4.

"We do expect TC Owen to move eastwards across the Gulf of Carpentaria, and in the next 24-36 hours to move from the eastern side towards the Queensland coast," she said.

She said cyclones usually decreased in intensity after reaching landfall however Gladstone could expect severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and destructive winds.

GLADSTONE region residents are being urged to prepare for a deluge of rain and destructive winds with Tropical Cyclone Owen tracking towards Queensland's east coast. Bureau of Meteorology

Between 40-60mm of rain is predicted for the Gladstone region on Saturday and 70-150mm on Sunday.

"We also have a flood watch out for those regions too," Ms Pattie said.

Ms Pattie said on Saturday TC Owen was predicted to track between Cooktown and Townsville before travelling south east on the coast line.

"From there, the long term tracking of TC Owen becomes a bit uncertain," she said.

"Making things complicated is the upper low further south.

"There are warnings out for that system at the moment.

"That system and TC Owen will start to interact; as the upper low moves north and Owen moves further south, the upper low will affect the direction Owen.

"That is why there is some uncertainty of Owen's movements."

#CycloneOwen is due to make landfall in Queensland within the next 24 hours.



"There has even been talks of 400mm-plus rain ... people must be prepared for flash flooding," @QldFES assistant commission Kevin Walsh warns pic.twitter.com/iu0XFEg9wh — News Breakfast (@BreakfastNews) December 13, 2018

Ms Pattie urged Gladstone residents to keep watching Bom's tracking maps, which are updated every three hours.

"Especially for the coastal areas, the warnings we issue in the coming days will change and update regularly," she said.