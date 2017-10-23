26°
BOM issues hail warning for Capricornia region

Dark clouds and rain are forecast for Gladstone this weekend. Photo Chris Chan/The Observer
Dark clouds and rain are forecast for Gladstone this weekend. Photo Chris Chan/The Observer
MATT HARRIS
by

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for Gladstone and surrounding regions.

The BoM issued the warning at 1.33pm with the next warning to be updated by 4.35pm.

The BoM statement said severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Warwick, Toowoomba, Brisbane, Dalby, Maroochydore, Gympie, Bundaberg, Gladstone, Kingaroy, Stanthorpe and Caboolture.

The current warning area stretches from as far north as Curtis Island to as far south as Stanthorpe.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe storm warning for parts of Capricornia and surrounding districts at 1.33pm. (October 23, 2017).
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe storm warning for parts of Capricornia and surrounding districts at 1.33pm. (October 23, 2017).

A BoM spokesperson said "currently all severe thunderstorms have been in the southeast Queensland region and southern Wide Bay region and haven't gone north of there,” she said.

"There is thunderstorm activity about and definitely potential to become severe into this evening.

"There are a few thunderstorms about but at this stage it's not looking too scary but we'll be looking at all those cells.”

The Gladstone Radar pictured at 3.40pm - October 23, 2017.
The Gladstone Radar pictured at 3.40pm - October 23, 2017.

More to follow...

