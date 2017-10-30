BoM: 'Gladstone is in the firing zone for severe storms'

CAPRICORNIA District has been issued with a severe weather warning, with thunderstorms and damaging winds a possibility.

Over the next few hours, BoM said severe thunderstorms, gusts and large hailstones in parts of Capricornia and Wide Bay.

And as of this afternoon, BoM meteorologist Chris Joseph said a line of storms was progressing eastward, toward Gladstone.

"They are approaching the district right now ... Gladstone is in the firing zone for storms," he said.

Severe #QldStorm warning issued for damaging winds and large hail over parts of central & southern QLD.

"Today is the most active day around. There's a lot of activity and it's pretty unstable."

Gladstone itself is looking at possible showers tomorrow and Thursday, after which Mr Joseph said the rough weather will gradually dissipate.

"There will be that instability there, but it's unlikely Gladstone will have storms past Thursday. The weekend looks pretty good for the region," he said.

