BOM: Duelling trough systems to bring downpour to Gladstone

The Bureau of Meteorology rainfall forecast to May 19.

THE BUREAU of Meteorology is predicting a wet end to the week for Gladstone, with converging trough systems set to dump up to 40mm on the region on Friday and Saturday.

Forecaster Sean Fitzgerald, from the Bureau's Brisbane office, said they were predicting a 70-80% chance of Showers on Friday and Saturday.

"The real story this weekend is there's a few trough systems developing," he said.

"There's one moving along the North Tropical Coast near Townsville at the moment, and that will start to head south and affect Gladstone on Thursday.

"There's also an (upper) trough moving in from the West which will add more power to that trough as well."

While the Bureau's official forecast is predicting between 5 and 20 mm for Friday, Mr Fitzgerald said that was likely to rise.

"You could actually get a fair bit more depending on the motion of the trough," he said.

"Some parts of the state could get over 100mm... Gladstone at this stage we're predicting could get up to 40mm.

"It really depends on the motion of these troughs."

He said the wet weather was likely to ease off by Sunday, which the Bureau is forecasting has a 30% chance of rain.

"That's when those surface troughs will move offshore and everything should calm down and go back to normal," he said.

"But right up to Saturday night it could still be a bit interesting."