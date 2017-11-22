WEATHER: BoM predicts forecast change over next few days

A stunning shot of storm clouds approaching from one of our readers who shared his photo with us to participate in our three-week #SnapGladstone socila media campaign.

IN CASE you're one of the few who gets to sleep in on a Wednesday morning and hasn't looked outside yet - it's wet and grey.

Due to southeasterly winds along the coast and an "upper level load to the south", Bureau of Meteorology spokesman Harry Clark said showers over Gladstone Region are set to be "fairly active" today.

Though it's been "light so far", he told The Observer we can expect to see the showery weather continue for the rest of the day.

After that, we'll be left with one or two showers on Thursday and Friday and a similar story for the rest of the week.

Mr Clark said while today would see the peak of wet activity, there was a slight to medium chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday and a greater possibility for rain to come down in the afternoons as the upper load moves away.

Temperatures will warm up over the course of the week as well, although next week's outlook is still uncertain.

"A new trough is approaching from the west this weekend but it's still uncertain what effect it could have," Mr Clark said.

"It will remain fairly showery early next week but it could change depending on the timing of the trough."

Forecast:

Thursday - Max 28 Min 19

Friday - Max 29 Min 20

Saturday - Max 30 Min 20

Sunday - Max 30 Min 21

Monday - Max 30 Min 21

Tuesday - Max 29 Min 21