BOM: Cold snap will soon pass us

SNAP out of it.

The first throes of winter struck our region this week but the chilly mornings Gladstone has experienced won't stick around for long.

Single digit overnight temperatures have made it harder to get out of bed in the morning although the Bureau of Meteorology says we're in for a reprieve on the weekend.

BoM forecaster Michael Paech said the main factor that is keeping our temperatures cooler will soon dissipate.

"The main cause is a big high sitting over Great Australian Bight which has directed south to south-west winds and very dry air over then Capricornia region,” Mr Paech said.

"That combined with clear skies at night allows temperatures to fall because the daytime heat escapes quickly with no cloud coverage.

"There won't be too much difference tomorrow (Friday) morning with dry air still coming from the south west.

"On Saturday morning there will be south-easterly offshore winds bringing more moisture so the temperature won't get as low.”

Temperatures have reached their lowest point right on sunrise with Wednesday's overnight low dropping to 8.9C at 6am, while this morning it reached 6.1C at 7am.

While it's hard to find sympathy for our politicians, spare a thought for Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd who brave sub-zero overnight lows when he heads back to Canberra next week.

"I'll be going from the plus to the minus next week,” O' Dowd said.

"The days are beautiful here though. Gladstone has a very good climate; it doesn't get too hot in those summer months but the daytimes during winter are just lovely.

"For about nine months of the year the weather is tops in Gladstone.

"There's a lot to be positive about here and I know the work is a bit slow at the moment but that will come back I'm sure.”