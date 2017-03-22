BOM: 100mm deluge for Gladstone, possible QLD cyclone 'monitored'

Kateland N Kelsey Levings shared this photo of the Calliope River on Tuesday at midday.

FORECASTERS are warning Gladstone could cop up to 100mm of rain as the Queensland coast braces for more wet, windy weather.

Bureau of Meteorology expects between 60 to 100mm of rain to fall across the Gladstone region today.

Meteorologist Harry Clark said the wet weather would continue for the rest of the week, caused by a coastal trough hovering around the Capricorn region.

"If the heavy rain band comes to Gladstone, there's potential for up to 100mm of rain," he said.

A screen shot of BoM's radar for Gladstone as we brace for more wet weather today. Bureau of Meteorology

Overnight Benaraby copped the bulk of the wet weather in Gladstone with 126mm of rain, while Calliope was a close second with 116mm according to BoM.

At the Gladstone Radar weather station there was 76mm of rain recorded and at the Gladstone Airport there was 73mm.

Meanwhile meteorologists are monitoring a weather pattern in the Coral Sea that could develop into a cyclone.

Mr Clark said it was too soon to tell what impact the weather system could have on Gladstone, and stressed it was still a "low" chance a cyclone could develop.

"We a have a team monitoring that weather system 24/7," Mr Clark said.

"It's very hard to say at this stage ... At the moment BoM's tropical cyclone outlook has it as a very low (5-10%) chance of forming into a tropical cyclone, and on Friday that changes to a low (20%) chance of a cyclone," he said.

Mr Clark urged Gladstone residents to keep an eye on flood warnings throughout the day.

Three-day forecast:

Today: Rain and heavy falls, with a chance of a thunderstorm.

Tomorrow: Rain and heavy falls up to 60mm most likely in the morning and afternoon.

Friday: 70% chance of showers and chance of a thunderstorm.