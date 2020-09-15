Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Best-selling family car breaks into new territory with a risky design that’s a departure from the conservative shapes of its main rivals.
Best-selling family car breaks into new territory with a risky design that’s a departure from the conservative shapes of its main rivals.
Motoring

Bold new look for family favourite

by David McCowen
15th Sep 2020 8:25 PM

Hyundai has rolled the dice with its next-generation Tucson, adopting a revolutionary new look for the popular SUV.

Following the likes of Lexus' UX crossover and Toyota's C-HR, the new Tucson adopts a bold geometric look representing a big departure from its conservatively-styled predecessor.

The 2021 Hyundai Tucson represents a bold departure from the current model.
The 2021 Hyundai Tucson represents a bold departure from the current model.

With a front end similar to the Mercedes-Benz EQC electric car and a side profile echoing Lamborghini's Urus super-SUV, the Tucson is anything but boring.

Origami-like creased side panels join a prominent grille treatment integrated with new LED headlamps.

Designer SangYup Lee said the Tucson's design was deliberately edgy.

"We want Hyundai to be a more audacious, daring brand," he said.

"This segment is overcrowded … I'd rather make a strong statement."

Hyundai designers say a car that looks handsome today will be forgettable tomorrow.
Hyundai designers say a car that looks handsome today will be forgettable tomorrow.

Lee likens rival machines to Swiss Army knives - cars that try to offer a broad array of features without performing any one function particularly well.

The designer says playing it safe was not an option.

"If you do that, in the beginning its OK [but] I don't believe its going to be a success at the end of the life cycle."

The Tucson’s tech-focused cabin includes wireless smartphone connectivity.
The Tucson’s tech-focused cabin includes wireless smartphone connectivity.

Hyundai says the Tucson's cabin is longer and wider than before, giving passengers more room.

Key tech includes dual 10.25-inch touchscreen displays and mood lighting in a choice of 64 colours with 10 levels of brightness.

Australian customers get a long-wheelbase version, with other specs to be determined.
Australian customers get a long-wheelbase version, with other specs to be determined.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity joins a new Bose stereo and improved connectivity, including the ability to use your phone as the car's key.

A comprehensive array of driver aids includes active cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assistance and blind-spot monitoring.

Power will come from what Hyundai describes as new-generation engines based on the current Australian range.

Set to go on sale in the first half of 2021, the Tucson joins an increasingly fresh Hyundai range.
Set to go on sale in the first half of 2021, the Tucson joins an increasingly fresh Hyundai range.

A new N-Line model will add a dash of sporting appeal, and a full-fat Tucson N is a possibility, joining a high-performance version of the Kona SUV in showrooms.

Hyundai says hybrid power is a possibility for Australia, though it has not confirmed exactly whether that will take the form of mild hybrid or more advanced plug-in hybrid tech.

The new Tucson arrives in Australia in the first half of 2021.

Originally published as Bold new look for family favourite

hyundai motoring tucson

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man threatens to shove screwdriver up victims’ butts

        Premium Content Man threatens to shove screwdriver up victims’ butts

        News Jason Keith Bevington told police it was “payback”.

        Record numbers of illegal fishers caught

        Premium Content Record numbers of illegal fishers caught

        News HERE’S what you need to know ahead of the school holidays.

        ‘Shaping the future’: Gladstone poised to lead nation

        Premium Content ‘Shaping the future’: Gladstone poised to lead nation

        News Gladstone Regional Councillor Kahn Goodluck tabled a report which may shape...