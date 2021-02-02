Boilermaker intercepted with drugs on car dashboard

A boilermaker on a late night drive found himself in Gladstone Magistrates Court after police busted him and his friends with cannabis.

Cameron Anthony Hill, 28, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

The court heard that on Christmas Day last year, police patrolling West Gladstone intercepted a car being driven by Hill’s friend.

After a short interrogation, police searched the vehicle and found a container which had less than one gram of cannabis in it.

Hill was issued his rights and cautions but he was heavily intoxicated and unable to be questioned regarding the items.

Police attended Hill’s address at a later date for questioning and he made full admissions of being in possession of the drugs.

Solicitor Rio Ramos said her client had been smoking cannabis for nine years and she asked that Acting Magistrate John Milburn acknowledge the small amount of drugs involved.

Mr Milburn fined Hill $400 and no conviction was recorded.

