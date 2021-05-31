Bogut’s next big NBL move

Andrew Bogut is now a part-owner of the Sydney Kings . Picture: Jonathan Ng

Andrew Bogut has made his biggest basketball move since retiring from the game by purchasing an ownership stake in the Sydney Kings.

The former NBA and Boomers star played his last two seasons at the highest level with the Kings, earning MVP honours in 2019 before retiring last year.

Buying a stake in the Kings was part of the deal when Bogut signed a two-year contract to play with Sydney after ending his 14-year career in the NBA.

Despite clashing with Kings and NBL boss Larry Kestelman, Bogut opted to take up his 10 per cent share in the club.

“I am delighted to be formally joining the Sydney Kings ownership group” Bogut said.

“In the next journey of my life after retiring from the great game of basketball, I look forward to continuing to help make the Sydney Kings the premier basketball franchise in the NBL”.

Well, I guess it’s official. It’s a pleasure to welcome @andrewbogut formally. You’ve made a huge contribution to the @SydneyKings as a player and now the journey continues. The #HoopsCapital is gonna get more interesting. https://t.co/JnCwFt6mPc — Paul Smith (@psmithtse) May 31, 2021

Bogut had reportedly said he would consider walking away from the deal to take up the ownership stake amid ongoing issues with NBL officials.

But Kings chairman and co-owner Paul Smith welcomed Bogut’s arrival to form an expanded ownership group.

“Andrew arrived in 2018 as a player, and his record stands on its own, but he contributed so much more to our club and the position we find ourselves in today,” he said.

“To be able to have Andrew as a business partner is a very special occasion for me personally as we begin a new phase in our business journey together.”

The Kings will also celebrate Bogut’s illustrious playing career at this Saturday’s final regular season home game against the Brisbane Bullets.

