Bogut’s focus on Kings’ NBL rise

Australian basketball legend Andrew Bogut has resigned from his role as a director of the Australian Basketball Players’ Association. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Australian basketball legend Andrew Bogut has resigned from his role as a director of the Australian Basketball Players’ Association just a week after joining the Sydney Kings ownership group.

After taking up his 10 per cent share in the Kings, Bogut opted to step down from his role with the ABPA in accordance with the association’s conflict policies that prevent directors from holding equity in NBL and WNBL clubs.

The former No.1 draft pick and NBA champion has been a highly influential voice for the Australian player movement since joining the ABPA as an inaugural director when the association reformed in 2016.

Bogut praised the players’ association for giving him a platform to make a difference for the playing group.

“I would like to thank the ABPA for the opportunity and privilege to represent the players through what has been a crucial and challenging time for our sport in Australia,” Bogut said.

“We have achieved several landmark outcomes for players, and I look forward to seeing Australian basketballers continue to progress and thrive in our sport long into the future.”

ABPA chief executive Jacob Holmes believes Bogut will leave behind a powerful legacy for his replacement, which will be named in due course.

“Andrew has been an important member of the ABPA board, playing a strong role in helping advance the professionalism of Australian players and the game,” Holmes said.

“We are grateful to Andrew for the contributions he has made towards building ABPA into the strong and influential organisation that it is today.”

