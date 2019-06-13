Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andrew Bogut is sure to get increased time on Friday.
Andrew Bogut is sure to get increased time on Friday.
Basketball

Bogut steps up into pivotal role

13th Jun 2019 1:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH a multitude of big man injuries, it's Andrew Bogut's time to shine as the Golden State Warriors look to push the NBA Finals series against Toronto Raptors into a decisive Game 7.

Warriors superstar Kevin Durant underwent surgery earlier this week for a ruptured Achilles and the team's key back-up centre Kevon Looney is questionable for Friday's (11am AEST) clash at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

If the Raptors, up 3-2 in the series, win they will seal their first NBA championship.

If the Warriors are victorious the title will be decided with a game seven finale on Monday morning (AEST) in Toronto.

Bogut, who the Warriors enticed out of the NBL in March as an insurance policy for big-man injuries during the playoffs, is poised for increased court time alongside All-Star centre DeMarcus Cousins and another back-up, Jordan Bell.

Looney has been the first big man off the Warriors bench but he has been playing through a painful chest cartilage fracture and was in so much pain in game five was forced to sit out the final quarter.

Emotions will be high at Oracle Arena with the Warriors vowing to win the championship for Durant, who gambled by playing game five after a calf muscle tear and suffered a ruptured Achilles that will keep him out of the game for up to a year.

Adding to the emotion, the game will be the Warriors' last in Oracle Arena, with the team moving to San Francisco's new Chase Center next season.

Bogut has been effective despite limited time in the finals series. Picture: AP Photo/Craig Mitchell.
Bogut has been effective despite limited time in the finals series. Picture: AP Photo/Craig Mitchell.

"I expect our fans to be the loudest they have ever been, especially in the name of Kevin and bringing his type of spirit he would bring to the fight and the competitiveness," guard Klay Thompson said.

If the Warriors do win the next two games they will be only the second NBA team to come back from 3-1 down to claim the championship.

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers did it against the Warriors in 2016.

The Warriors remain shellshocked about Durant's injury.

"When we gathered all the information, our feeling was the worst thing that could happen would be a re-injure of the calf," coach Steve Kerr said.

"That was the advice and the information that we had."

More Stories

andrew bogut basketball nba nbl raptors warriors
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Flightless bird takes off in Agnes Water

    premium_icon Flightless bird takes off in Agnes Water

    Offbeat An interesting visitor was spotted roaming the town centre

    SEXY AND WE KNOW IT: Gladstone makes national list

    premium_icon SEXY AND WE KNOW IT: Gladstone makes national list

    Offbeat Find out where Gladstone ranks in a recent survey

    Gladstone residents show generosity in helping eye surgeries

    premium_icon Gladstone residents show generosity in helping eye surgeries

    News 'There are still 36 million people in the world who are blind'

    • 13th Jun 2019 3:15 PM
    Funding boost helps advance CQ kidney health

    premium_icon Funding boost helps advance CQ kidney health

    News 'People who live in the regionals deserve world-class health care'

    • 13th Jun 2019 3:13 PM