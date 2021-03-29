Bodyguard to the stars, Wayne Mattei, has revealed his best and worst celebrity clients.

The Brisbane actor, who recently landed a small role in a US TV series with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, tells Confidential that one particular client was so unpleasant that he refuses to never work with her again.

"I don't see myself working with her in the future," Mattei said.

"It was the model "Jordan" (Katie Price) who was once married to Peter Andre. She was dreadful, rude and let's just say a handful.

"She has an attraction to certain things and we had to try and stop that if that makes sense. I'm trying to be politically correct but you get the picture."

Bodyguard to the stars Wayne Mattei is pictured wit his “best” celebrity client John Travolta

Mattei worked with the British reality TV star more than a decade ago when she visited Australia.

"I've seen some stuff, it's a really different world. It's full on," he said.

Confidential has contacted Price for comment.

The former pro wrestler has worked with a number of A-list stars throughout his 30-years career including former soccer star David Beckham, John Travolta and Jean Claude Van Damme.

Bodyguard Wayne Mattei previously worked with David Beckham (pictured with his wife Victoria) Source - https://www.instagram.com/victoriabeckham/

He named Travolta as his favourite client because the Hollywood actor was " a gentleman".

"John Travolta absolutely, the guy is an absolute gentleman. He's amazing," Mattei said.

"He treats everyone so well, he has this thing where if a fan sees him, he feels obligated to say hello and sign an autograph for them or do something."

Mattei has a small role as SGT. Slaughter in US TV show Young Rock, which is based on the life of former WWE wrestler and actor Johnson.

The show will be available in Australia later this year.

Originally published as Bodyguard to the stars reveals best and worst clients