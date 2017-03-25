Bodybuilders to strut the stage today in Gladstone

WHEN you hear bodybuilder, the first word that comes to mind for some might be steroids.

But a group of central Queensland fitness fanatics are out to prove that shouldn't be the case.

More than a hundred bodybuilders will strut the stage at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre from midday this afternoon for the Gladstone Tropix competition.

The first show on the Queensland competitive circuit, the event takes place under the iCompeteNatural banner, one of two natural bodybuilding federations in Australia.

"Some federations don't drug test, which means with lots of competitors wanting to do well, they do abuse a lot of substances,” competition organiser Whitney Freyling said.

NOT JUST SIZE: Competitors are judged on their posing and promotability as well as their physique. Andrew Thorpe

"(Bodybuilding) is about women and men achieving a bit of an extreme with their body - sculpting their body to be something that they're proud of.

"It's extremely challenging but extremely rewarding. You might be placing third for five years before you strike a first.”

Whitney said bodybuilding was currently experiencing a high level of interest.

"When I first started it was a bit quiet, then with health and fitness booming at the moment it's becoming a new trend, which is great,” she said.

Competitors are judged not only on their physique and posing, but also on presentation and promotability.

There are several divisions for both men and women at the Tropix, including fitness, figure, physique and bodybuilding in height and weight categories.

"One of our biggest divisions this year to date is the Bikini Momma division, where the women have had children - they are unreal,” Whitney said.

About 500 spectators are expected to attend the event, which costs $40 for adults and $25 for children over 12.

"We're overwhelmed with how big our show is considering it's a regional show,” Whitney said.