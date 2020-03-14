Menu
News

Body pulled from furniture factory rubble after fire

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
14th Mar 2020 6:10 AM
A body has been pulled from the charred rubble of a furniture factory which caught alight in Sydney's west on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators found the human remains at Fairfield East on Friday afternoon.

The area was quickly shielded by a Fire and Rescue tent and detectives arrived at the scene before the body was removed by ambulance special operatives.

The body has yet to be formally identified.

Smoke billowing from the factory.
The furniture factory, PYS Furniture, went up in flames just before 4pm on Thursday, engulfing the business and several cars onsite while threatening neighbouring factories. Fairfield St at Woodville Rd was closed to traffic in both directions as Fire & Rescue deployed over 25 fire trucks to contain the blaze, which was extinguished overnight.

It was initially reported no one had been injured after police evacuated surrounding factories as the blaze intensified.

It comes as police confirmed a 61-year-old man is unaccounted for following the factory fire, and were unable to search the scene for the man until Fire and Rescue NSW deemed the site safe. He is believed to be an employee of the business which was destroyed.

 

 

An employee was missing in the blaze.
death editors picks fire

