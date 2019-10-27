Body of evil serial killer Ivan Milat driven from jail

A heavily medicated Ivan Milat was dosed up on painkillers and declaring his innocence in one of his final conversations with his family in his jail cell only two days ago.

The serial killer died alone in cell 32 in the medical acute unit of Long Bay Hospital and was found by prison staff who were doing routine rounds just after 4am today.

Milat's nephew Alistair Shipsey visited the 74-year-old two days ago and told The Daily Telegraph there was no deathbed confession when he saw his uncle heavily dosed on morphine.

The body of Ivan Milat is driven out of Long Bay Jail. Picture: Chris Pavlich

"They had him on morphine, you could tell he was dosed up, but he was still able to talk about everything clearly and never stopped … I thought he only had a very short time to live when I saw him … he wasn't well at all," Mr Shipsey said.

Milat, who murdered seven young backpackers south of Sydney in the early 1990s before being jailed in 1994, had been undergoing chemotherapy since being diagnosed with cancer in May.

He murdered three German, two British, and two Australian backpackers after giving them rides while they were hitchhiking.

But some family members insist he is innocent and died as a framed man.

Ivan's brother, Bill, told The Daily Telegraph he was upset the family had not been notified of his death until hours later.

"We weren't notified until ten to seven, nobody knew what time he was going to die, but at least I thought they would have let us know before the media," he said.

"It's just crap, it's just ridiculous.

"They keep saying now the family will be relieved for their victims, well I feel sorry for their families that they've lost their loved ones, but the fact is none of us had anything to do with it."

Mr Shipsey - who still insists Ivan was framed - took aim at former detective and assistant commissioner Clive Small, who led the team that captured Milat and appeared in media on Sunday morning.

"I'm glad that he is out of pain for something he didn't do, he'd been victimised with lies and with no proof - even the judge said in his summing up that we have no proof Ivan murdered anybody," Mr Shipsey said.

"(Ivan and I) talked about different things in the case, we always discussed things in the case, about how he was framed and why, that's what we talked about in our letters and when we saw each other - he was able to explain every single thing.

"I know he's innocent, I know he's been framed - Clive Small cannot produce one threat of evidence," Mr Shipsey said.

"He just uses his favourite line that Ivan was in the area - he's got no proof of that.

"(Caroline) Clark had two sperm samples in her and Joanne Walters had hair and skin on her nails and none of the DNA matched Ivan.

"My question to Clive Small is that I challenge him to produce one thread of evidence that Ivan murdered anybody."

Mr Shipsey said he felt annoyed about the way his uncle had been portrayed.

"It really annoys me to see the lies that they keep saying, that he was this murderer when there's no proof," he said.

"Clive Small is doing this to protect the system. Can you imagine if this came undone? The Olympics were coming up, the Olympic Board said how do we know this is a safe place? All they thought about was millions of dollars."

One of the final photos of Ivan Milat. Picture: Dimex

